Paige Reveals Advice She Gave To Nia Jax

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Paige commented on advice she gave to Nia Jax when Jax injured Becky Lynch:

“I had to calm Nia down from that because she was like, ‘I feel like everyone is mad!’ And I said, ‘You know what? This elevated Becky so much too. And you’re about to turn heel anyways — so who cares? Who cares if the internet’s mad at you? They’re always going to be mad at you! There’s a quote I love: You can be the ripest, juiciest peach, but not everyone’s always going to like peaches. It’s just one of those things.”