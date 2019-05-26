Possible Backlash For WWE Stars Tweeting About All Elite Wrestling?

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on possible backlash that WWE stars could face for mentioning AEW during the Double or Nothing PPV:

“What are they gonna do? They can’t say anything. They can’t touch Renee Young. If they do anything to Natalya, I know it’s possible, but if they do anything to Natalya people will react bad because it’s not like it’s The Revival who it’s actually them and people get that they’re trying to get [out]… Natalya didn’t do anything.”

“So if they try to get back at her because of what Bret did I just think that’s gonna… I’m not saying they won’t do it, but I’m thinking they may… I’m sure there’s a part of them that will and then I don’t want to make predictions, but if they are thinking and not reacting they would think ‘If we do this it would only make it worse because everyone’s gonna see through it and we’re gonna look like the bad guys.”

“It’s not like Natalya did anything and she didn’t tweet it’s not like one of those people who tweeted.”

“The only thing I can say is that everyone in the McMahon family has to be ungodly furious at all those people who were tweeting because it wasn’t just like Sasha Banks because when she did it it was like, ‘Okay I get this.’ You know or Karl Anderson, Peyton Royce has got to, you know. I wasn’t so overt with Peyton Royce, but it can’t be looked upon well. Matt Hardy, to a degree (he can get away with it) but, they can’t be happy with their own talent tweeting about the rival show and putting it over.”