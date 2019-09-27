Possible Clue That CM Punk Will Work With WWE Again

As previously noted, there has been renewed speculation about CM Punk returning to WWE.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

”Numerous WWE sources have confirmed to PWInsider.com that former WWE Champion CM Punk was at FOX Studios earlier this week in Los Angeles meeting for a potential on-air role for WWE Backstage, the new FOX Sports 1 studio show that will debut on the cable network on 11/5.”

Punk reportedly did some on-camera testing but there is no confrontation that he has signed a deal yet to appear on the series.

Other names that have been discussed for possible roles include Taz, Paige, Rey Mysterio, and Sean Waltman.

Punk recently stated at the Starrcast panel which was hosted by Johnson that he was open to talking with WWE.