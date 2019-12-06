Possible Good News For Xavier Woods, WWE Network Update

– Reddit user looselipsbackstage noted the following regarding Xavier Woods’ recovery from his Achilles tear injury:

“Xavier Woods has evaluation date for injury moved up from July to May. Think what you want, but usually means he’s ahead of schedule when it comes to recovering from injury.”

– WWE has quietly launched the rumored “free tier” of the WWE Network which is available at watch.wwe.com when an active subscriber is logged out of their WWE Network subscription. The free content is mainly WWE YouTube videos at the moment but more content is expected to be added. The unannounced rollout was done to beta test the free tier and find any potential problems/bugs.