Possible Spoiler: All Six Teams For Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Revealed?

A graphic has been floating around on social media which shows all six teams for the women’s Elimination Chamber match to crown the first women’s tag team champions. The six teams are as follows:

The Riott Squad (Qualified on RAW)

Nia Jax & Tamina (Qualified on RAW)

The IIconics (declared themselves)

Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville (declared themselves)

The Boss n Hug Connection (not announced yet)

Naomi & Carmella (not announced yet)