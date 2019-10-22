Randy Orton’s WWE Contract, Edge Comments On WWE 2K20 Issue

– Fightful.com is reporting that Randy Orton’s WWE contract expires in the summer of 2020. While it was rumored that Orton signed a 10-year contract back in 2010, it’s unknown if the length of the deal changed over the years due to a number of variables. Orton recently teased a jump to AEW with a photo on Instagram next to the term Elite.
– Edge responded to fan complaints about the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition not including his autographed plague that was advertised:
Lame. Seems like it happened to a few other people too. Someone dropped the ball. I’m filming a movie for the next month but when I get home I’ll get a p.o box. Everyone who didn’t get one signed, I’ll follow you on here, give you the address and you can send it to me to sign🤙🏼 https://t.co/GgLELXEDTo
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 22, 2019