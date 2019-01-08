RAW Superstar Officially Enters The 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Thirty female Superstars will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Coming out of Raw Monday night, Alicia Fox is the latest WWE Superstar to declare herself for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, according to WWE.com.

The other confirmed entrants are:

Natalya

Bayley

Sasha Banks

Ember Moon

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan

Liv Morgan

Mandy Rose

Sonya Deville

Carmella (earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth)

History was made last year when Asuka won the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match. It starts with two participants, and WWE Superstars enter the ring at equal intervals. This continues until all 30 Superstars have entered the bout. Elimination occurs when a Superstar is thrown over the top rope, and both feet hit the floor. The last Superstar in the ring will be declared the victor.