Renee Young Addresses Criticism About Her Commentary

Renee Young addressed criticism over her commentary work on RAW and was met with support by Natalya:

😘😘 and the checks keep coming in 🤗 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 27, 2019

Here’s the truth. I know im not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I’m great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me?Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global tv show — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 28, 2019