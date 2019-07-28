Renee Young Addresses Criticism About Her Commentary

Renee Young addressed criticism over her commentary work on RAW and was met with support by Natalya:
😘😘 and the checks keep coming in 🤗
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 27, 2019
Here’s the truth. I know im not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I’m great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me?Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global tv show
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 28, 2019
I think you’re doing fantastic, Renee. You work hard each and every week to gain knowledge and experience, while learning a new skill in front of the entire world. I couldn’t be more proud of you! ♥️
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2019