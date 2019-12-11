Renee Young Comments On CM Punk Possibly Wrestling Again

Renee Young discussed CM Punk being part of WWE Backstage during an interview with TVInsider.com. Here are the highlights.

On Working With CM Punk: “I saw on my timeline he likened it to the frozen caveman coming back to life and checking out the wrestling world again. Fans respect Punk so much, to see him back in any capacity of the wrestling world is a huge win for everybody all around. To see him get more comfortable in that spot, it’s fun. It’s cool to be there with him side-by-side as he is dipping his toe back into this world. To hear his perspective and share that on television, I’m looking forward to seeing what happens this week coming up as we always look for that honest opinion from him. Anything that strays from that would be a misstep. We want that unfiltered Punk on our show.”

On CM Punk Potentially Returning To The Ring: “We’re going to have to poke the bear because that is what everybody wants. Still to this day, every arena we go in with WWE chants his name. Everybody wants to see CM Punk back in the ring. Does he want to come back in the ring? I truly don’t know. It seems like a never say never situation. I don’t foresee it happening in the near future.”