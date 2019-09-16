Reporter Issues Statement Regarding Sasha Banks

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com, who first reported the story that Sasha Banks was crying on a hotel room floor after Wrestlemania 35, issued the following statement regarding Sasha’s denial of the report and criticism he has received from fans:

People telling me to be more sensitive about the mental health of a superstar offer a fair criticism and I am taking it. However, when those same people say far worse things to me while offering their criticism, it makes it difficult to take their feedback in good faith. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 16, 2019