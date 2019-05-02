Rey Mysterio’s Son Dominik To Wrestle?, Brock Lesnar – Matt Riddle

– The current belief is that Rey Mysterio’s son Dominik has been appearing on WWE television because the eventual plan is for him to start wrestling. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that “Mysterio has, obviously, an angle set up with the idea of introducing Dominik as a wrestler.”

Dominik has been training with Lance Storm in recent months:

– With word coming out that Brock Lesnar is returning to WWE for the next Saudi Arabia event, NXT star Matt Riddle has called out Lesnar once again: