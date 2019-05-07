Rhyno plans to leave WWE.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the 43-year-old revealed that he’s leaving the sports-entertainment organization when his contract expires in July despite being offered more than double his current salary.

“July 17th is my last date there. They actually offered me more than twice my downside but it wasn’t where they would have to use me because the downside is so large and it wasn’t about money, it was about me wanting to be on the road working and helping the younger guys, kind of like a player-coach,” Rhyno said.

Rhyno is leaving WWE to return to the independent scene because he wants to wrestle more. If he stayed with WWE, he feels that he’d mostly stay at home and become miserable. He spoke highly of his time in WWE and how he was treated, though.

“It was a mutual understanding that we were not going to figure out a number. And they’ve been great, I can’t say anything bad about them. I had a lot of fun. I was afraid that they would say yes to a larger downside than what they offered me because I was afraid that they would still sit me at home,” Rhyno said.

“It’s not that they don’t like me, there is a lot of talent there and they have to cycle the talent, which is normal because you want to get men and women out there to work. I was afraid that I would become miserable and that’s the last thing that you want to do when you’re doing something that you love. I would rather take a step back and work for some of these companies and work the independent scene.”