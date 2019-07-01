Roman Reigns Comments On Jon Moxley – AEW, Paul Heyman Talks GMs

– In an interview with Justin Barrasso of SI.com, Roman Reigns commented on Jon Moxley leaving WWE for AEW:

“I don’t think our working relationship is going to be what it used to be, but I’ll always love that guy, he’ll always be my close friend, and I wish the best for him.”

“We have a brotherhood, so I’m always cheering for him,” Reigns said. “I’ve shared so many great moments with Ambrose, or Mox. We have love for each other well beyond the wrestling, and it will always be that way.”

– During an appearance with Inside The Ropes, Paul Heyman commented on the General Manager concept in WWE:

“The role of the General Manager is played out, I don’t want to do it, because it’s been going on for 20 years. And whether you’re the hero General Manager or the villain General Manager, it’s enough. I don’t know many people really turn on WWE or any form of sports entertainment to see how a match is made. The show has become too much of, ‘Here’s the story behind the show that you’re watching.’ And I think sometimes people just want to see the show. I think sometimes people just want to understand who the characters are and see the characters pitted against each other in compelling situations or riveting storylines that have nothing to do with the corporate structure that orders the matches because the General Manager needs to sign the contract. It’s too much.”