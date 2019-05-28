Roman Reigns Explains Why He Decided To Compete In Saudi Arabia

In an interview with Newsweek.com, Roman Reigns explained why he decided to make the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Super Showdown PPV:

“It gets a lot of mixed and negative reactions. The bottom line for me is, if we’re going to help promote change, if we’re going to set out to make an impact than I have to be a part of it. I’m not going to sit on the sideline and talk about how we can get there. I want to be a part of the action. I look at it as being a part of the solution while still respecting cultures, but it’s a big world and I want to experience all of it. So if we can help make a positive impact that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to put smiles on everyone’s faces. We don’t discriminate, that’s our goal to help and promote positivity and take that to every inch of the world.”