Roman Reigns Talks About His Health and Movie Role On GMA (Video)

While appearing on Good Morning America, Roman Reigns talked about his return and how he was nervous to make his announcement on RAW. Reigns said he feels blessed for all of the support he got from fans. Reigns also commented on having a role in The Rock’s movie Hobbs & Shaw. You can check out footage from Reigns’ appearance below:
