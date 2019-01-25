Roman Reigns – WWE Royal Rumble Rumor Killer

Mike Johnson of PWInsiderElite.com commented on speculation that Roman Reigns will be a surprise entrant in the men’s Royal Rumble match. Here is what Johnson said:

“A couple of names that we have talked about, primarily Roman Reigns… I am told Roman Reigns will not be there this weekend. He was never involved with any creative plans. We are told he’s actually in Hawaii so he’s not going to be physically at the Royal Rumble…All signs are Roman Reigns will not be at the Royal Rumble this weekend in any way shape or form.”