Ronda Rousey Addresses Her Injury and Future Plans

In her latest YouTube video, Ronda Rousey commented on her injury from Wrestlemania 35 and her future plans.

Regarding her injury, Rousey said she broke her knuckle at Wrestlemania shortly after yelling out that “tables are for bitches.”

Rousey also commented on her future:

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f*ck everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”