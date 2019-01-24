Ronda Rousey Could Be On Her Way Out Of WWE

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is reportedly nearing the end of her run with WWE, at least as a full-time wrestler.

According to a report today by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey is expected to have her final match with the company at WrestleMania 35 in April.

“If that’s the case, she would likely put Becky Lynch over more likely then Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, given that would be what the fans would want. There was a decent amount of talk this past week internally, since we heard it from several people, that Rousey would finish up at WrestleMania,” Meltzer wrote.

“That may not be decided as that aspect is just the feeling people had since it’s the logical ending everyone came to based on the situation.”

Meltzer said that “as of today, this was the plan.”

Meltzer added that WWE could potentially get her to stay until a pay-per-view shortly after WrestleMania or offer her a contract so large that she agrees to re-sign.

While Rousey has only worked house shows sporadically during her WWE tenure, she has appeared regularly on Raw and pay-per-views, making her a full-time wrestler for all intents and purposes.

If Rousey does leave WWE, her desire to start a family may be the driving force behind the decision.

Rousey debuted for WWE at last year’s Royal Rumble, and she had her first match at WrestleMania 34 in a winning effort over Triple H and Stephanie McMahon alongside Kurt Angle. However, even before Rousey made her in-ring debut, she wanted to start having children soon.

“We’re ready to start having kids soon and I was thinking about what I’ve left unfinished in my life because I want to entirely focus on having kids when that time comes,” Rousey told Yahoo! Sports last March.

“I took a long look at my life and thought that if I don’t try and take a shot with the WWE, I would regret it for the rest of my life. I want to be an example to my kids about pursuing your dreams and being able to do anything. I guess this is my way of nesting and getting ready for children. I’m trying to prove to my unborn babies that they can accomplish any dream that they want to go after.”

According to Meltzer, “It was always pretty much known it would be after this year’s WrestleMania because she made close to a full-time commitment for one year to WWE, even though it was announced at the time she signed a multi-year full-time contract.”

Rousey will likely remain affiliated with WWE in some fashion afterwards. Meltzer also speculates that it’s possible for her to have a role like Undertaker or John Cena where she comes back from time to time.