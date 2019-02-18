Ronda Rousey Examined For A Possible Concussion At Elimination Chamber

Moments after Ronda Rousey made quick work of Ruby Riott in a Raw Women’s Championship Match last night at Elimination Chamber, the injured Becky Lynch emerged again and used her crutch to unleash a brutal assault on her and Charlotte Flair.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, Rousey was examined for a possible concussion afterward backstage since Lynch struck her in the head with the crutch. Rousey is reportedly fine and expected to appear on Raw tonight.

Here is video of Lynch assaulting Rousey.

Becky The Man Lynch 🔥 vs Ronda Rousey #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jQ9cxoMFEp — TyRa 🇵🇷 (@mariesntg17) February 18, 2019

Lynch’s attack caused Rousey’s head to bleed. Following Elimination Chamber, Rousey showed off her wound on Instagram.