Squaredcirclesirens.com is reporting that in addition to Sonya Deville, Ronda Rousey is also joining the cast of Total Divas for Season 9:

“Rousey, on the other hand, has yet to confirm herself publicly but we can confirm through different sources within the company that she has had Total Divas cameras at her farm the last few weeks, filming for upcoming episodes.”

It was first rumored several months ago that Rousey would possibly join the cast to help improve the show’s declining viewership.