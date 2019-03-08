Ronda Rousey Says A Lot Of F-Words While Explaining Her Actions On RAW (Video)

Hours after her brutal attack on Becky Lynch on Raw, Ronda Rousey said a lot of f-words while explaining the motivation behind her actions on the latest episode of her YouTube vlog series, Ronda on the Road.

The Raw Women’s Champion had a pretty simple explanation as to why she attacked Becky.

“Rebecca Quinn talked s*** about my husband, and I told her I’d beat the f*** out of her next time I saw her,” Rousey said.

“And guess what — I beat the f*** out of her, didn’t I?”

Rousey then said her anger with the WWE Universe has been bubbling since Survivor Series at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

“I’m just like, ‘F*** you people! F*** you guys,” Rousey said after expressing displeasure with the crowd’s reaction to her match against Charlotte Flair.

“That whole city is just a bunch of people who are f****** transplants who are trying to escape s***** ass Ohio or wherever the f*** that they’re from and they have no pride in L.A. and they come to our f****** games and s*** on our teams and say ‘I’m from Los Angeles, I’ve been living here for 10 years’ — No you’re f****** not!”

Rousey goes on to say that her words on Raw weren’t a promo.

“They gave me other things to say. I didn’t f****** say it. I’m not going out there and doing their f****** act anymore,” Rousey said with a serious look in her eyes,” Rousey said.

“I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but … f*** ’em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Ohhhh don’t break kayfabe Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those bitches can f****** touch me. The end.”