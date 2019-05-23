Ruby Riott Undergoes Shoulder Surgery; See Post-Surgery Photo

Ruby Riott is out of action following the first of two shoulder surgeries.

WWE reported this afternoon that Riott underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a bilateral injury to her right shoulder. WWE also noted that she will undergo similar surgery in her left shoulder at a later date. There is no timetable for her return.

Riott hasn’t appeared on television since losing to Dana Brooke on the April 22 episode of WWE Main Event. She continued wrestling at house shows, with her most recent match taking place last Friday in Cardiff, Wales. With Liv Morgan by her side, Riott competed in Fatal 4-Way Match for the Raw Women’s Championship against Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans and Tamina. Lynch won the match to retain her title.

Riott, Morgan and Sarah Logan haven’t appeared on Raw or SmackDown LIVE since the Superstar Shake-up went into effect last month. Morgan joined SmackDown LIVE whereas Riott and Logan remained on Raw. Despite being on different brands, Riott and Morgan teamed up throughout WWE’s recent tour of Europe.

Riott posted this photo after undergoing surgery.