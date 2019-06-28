Rumor Killer Regarding Triple H and SmackDown Live

There were rumors going around that Triple H turned down the executive director role for Smackdown Live prior to Eric Bischoff accepting it. However, Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com has shot down this report:

“I’ve also heard from multiple sources now who say the rumor of Triple H being offered/turning down one of the Executive Director positions is false.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also noted the following:

“I have not heard anything even remotely confirming that Triple H turned down an Executive Director position.”