Rumor On A “Big Surprise” For The WWE Royal Rumble

Tonight, The Road to WrestleMania travels through Phoenix as WWE presents Royal Rumble 2019, streaming live at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network, with a special two-hour Royal Rumble Kickoff beginning at 5 ET/2 PT on WWE Network as well as WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. WrestleVotes, who has broken WWE stories in the past, claimed ahead of the show that a “big surprise” could be in store.

In a tweet, WrestleVotes said, “A ‘big’ surprise may be in the plans Sunday at the Rumble, one that’s being kept from nearly everyone.

“However, I’m not going to leak it.

“Two reasons, 1. If it happens, everyone should have a genuine reaction to the moment & 2. WWE doesn’t even know if it’s going to work out yet.”

WrestleVotes appeared to suggest that WWE is trying to thrash out a deal for a big star to appear in the hotly-anticipated Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The Twitter account, however, has emphatically ruled out one major name.

The account wrote, “And this has nothing to do with Kenny Omega.”

A “big” surprise may be in the plans Sunday at the Rumble, one that’s being kept from nearly everyone. However, I’m not going to leak it. Two reasons, 1. If it happens, everyone should have a genuine reaction to the moment & 2. WWE doesn’t even know if it’s going to work out yet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 26, 2019

Omega’s contract with New Japan Pro-Wrestling is set to expire, but reportedly not until January 31.

WrestleVotes also claimed on Friday that there has been talk of Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle, and Velveteen Dream appeared as surprise entrants in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.