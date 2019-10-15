Rumor Regarding How Much Money Tyson Fury Is Making With WWE

According to The Daily Mail, Tyson Fury is going to be making around $15 million USD for his match at Crown Jewel against Braun Strowman:
The self-styled Gypsy King’s venture into WWE is expected to pocket him in the region of £12 million and could scupper his planned rematch against Deontay Wilder, as Sportsmail revealed this week.
Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com commented on the rumor:
Tyson Fury will reportedly earn £11.9 million ($15m) for his date with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. [Daily Mail]
I've asked around and I'm told "it's in that ballpark."
This is a man who gave away his £2.5m purse from the Wilder fight to charity. I say good on him.
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) 15 October 2019