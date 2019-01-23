Rusev Comments On His WWE Character

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, United States champion Rusev commented on his character in WWE:

“I’m always having fun. It’s never been about a good guy or a bad guy. I’ve always been me. And that’s what people don’t understand. Just because I supported Russia before because that was my belief or understanding, that doesn’t mean I was a bad guy.”

“I was just outspoken about what I believe in. And now, instead of Russia, I believe in Rusev Day. And being the best United States Champion I can be. That’s what I believe in.”

“There’s no character. There’s no gimmick. It’s just me.”