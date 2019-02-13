Sasha Banks Cleared For WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

After announcing yesterday that Sasha Banks is out of this Sunday’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match due to an injured shoulder, WWE announced today that she has been cleared to compete in the bout after undergoing additional rehabilitation.

“After undergoing additional rehabilitation on her injured shoulder, Sasha Banks has been cleared to compete in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match this Sunday,” WWE.com states.

Sasha tweeted the following on the news: