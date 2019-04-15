Sasha Banks’ Cryptic Message To Fans, Roman Reigns Looks Back On His Return

— There’s been much speculation on Sasha Banks’ future with WWE after it was reported that she tried to quit the company during the weekend of WrestleMania 35. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Banks felt “blindsided” when she found out that she and Bayley would lose the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35.

It was also reported that Banks and Bayley threw tantrums over losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

As noted, Banks seemed to respond to rumors on her WWE status with this cryptic tweet today referring to fans as “marks.” She’s now deleted the tweet.

Banks, did, however, send a kind message to her supportive fans today on Tumblr (her account, which is personal, is only accessible if you’re logged in).

“Thank you to all my fans who always had my back. If you guys only knew too. I appreciate you all,” Banks wrote.

