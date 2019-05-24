Sasha Banks Is Working With WWE Again, But Not Wrestling (Yet)

Sasha Banks and WWE are still at a stalemate after she attempted to quit the company during the weekend of WrestleMania 35. There is, however, a sign that both sides could be on better terms.

According to a report today by PWInsider, Sasha Banks was in New York City on Wednesday for something WWE-related. One source believes she was working on material for the next WWE video game release, WWE 2K20. She was originally supposed to do some work on the game the week after WrestleMania 35.

WrestlingNews.co also notes that WWE officials would welcome her back to return to television whenever she wants. She was originally supposed to compete in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match last Sunday.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer was first to report that Banks tried to quit WWE after feeling “blindsided” over their decision to have her and Bayley drop the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. They were not informed until the day of WrestleMania 35 that they would be losing the titles to The IIconics in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also included Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and Nia Jax and Tamina.

Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship less than two months after they winning them at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Banks and Bayley were vocal about their desire to make the titles meaningful. As a result, Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet also reported that Banks and Bayley were “laying on the floor of the locker room on [WrestleMania] Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles.”

As part of the Superstar Shake-up, Bayley was moved to SmackDown LIVE, and Banks was kept on the Raw roster. Bayley then said that she is on her own again as a singles competitor, which means The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection has likely come to an end.

Sasha’s contract status isn’t publicly known, but WrestleVotes reported last May that she re-signed with the company, which suggests there could be multiple years remaining on her deal.

WWE is under no obligation to release Banks from her contract. Since the company is also able to freeze her contract, they could prevent her from wrestling anywhere else for years to come. Given that possibility, Banks may have no choice other than to return and ride out her contract if she still desires to wrestle.