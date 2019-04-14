Sasha Banks Posts Photo With The IIconics, Humberto Carrillo Gets Engaged In NYC

— At WrestleMania 35, Sasha Banks and Bayley lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce in a Fatal 4-Way Match that included Tamina and Nia Jax, and Natalya and Beth Phoenix. Despite the match result, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection and The IIconics.

On Saturday, Banks shared a photo of herself and Bayley with Kay and Royce appearing very happy backstage immediately following their match.

— During WrestleMania Week, 205 Live and NXT Superstar Humberto Carrillo got engaged at the Empire State Building in New York City.