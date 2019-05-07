Sasha Banks Wants To Wrestle Impact Knockout, Identity Of Lacey Evans’ RAW Opponent

— At IMPACT Wrestling’s Code Red event on Sunday in Jamaica, New York, Tessa Blanchard posted a photo of herself posing in front of the company logo. Sasha Banks was one of many to comment on the IMPACT Wrestling Knockout’s Instagram post, writing, “Let’s wrestle.”

Banks is still at a “stalemate” with WWE, stemming from her allegedly trying to quit WWE over creative decisions for her character and overall booking. She’s been given time off to reconsider her position, but each passing week makes it seem like she won’t change her stance. The company is said to be planning to hold Banks to her contract and extend it as much as they are legally able. Dave Meltzer wrote Monday on F4WOnline: “I have a feeling WWE will freeze Banks’ contract so long she’ll think she’s in Antarctica.”

— Before brawling with Becky Lynch on Raw last night, Lacey Evans easily beat a local competitor by the name of Allie Catrina.

Catrina has been wrestling for less than a year on the independent scene under the name Alyx Sky. She previously appeared on Raw on March 18 as part of No Way Jose’s conga line for a match against Elias.