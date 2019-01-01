Seth Rollins Defends Comedian Who Joked About Parkland Shooting Survivors

Seth Rollins found himself on the receiving end of some criticism on Twitter for defending comedian Louis C.K.

In a Twitter conversation with a friend on New Year’s Eve, Rollins said that he enjoyed standup material from Louis C.K. that was recently leaked online.

Nooooo cmon dawg. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 31, 2018

The new leaked bit is funny. Just like all his other stand up in the past. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 31, 2018

Out of curiosity what’s different this time around for you? He’s always made highly “offensive” jokes, even going as far as to use slurs in some bits. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 31, 2018

Louis C.K. is under fire for seeming to make fun of survivors of the Parkland school shooting and their effort for stricter gun control during a comedy set at the Governor’s Comedy Club in Levittown, New York.

“You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you?” Louis C.K. said during a December 16 performance published to YouTube on Sunday.

“Why does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking,” C.K. said.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids … What are you doing? You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged. Not in a suit saying, ‘I’m here to tell you … Fuck you,’” C.K. continued.

Louis C.K. recently returned to stand-up comedy after five women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against him in 2017.