Seth Rollins Gets Help From Becky Lynch At WWE Stomping Grounds

In a match with Lacey Evans as the Special Guest Referee, Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin at WWE Stomping Grounds to retain the Universal Championship.

Corbin knew exactly what he was doing when he selected Evans as the Special Guest Referee. Earlier in the night, “The Sassy Southern Belle” lost a Raw Women’s Championship Match to Rollins’ girlfriend, Becky Lynch.

Rollins and Lynch are dating in real-life and WWE recently made their relationship apart of their wrestling personas.

Evans did whatever she could to tip the scales in “The Lone Wolf”‘s favor, including making the match a no-disqualification, no-count-out contest. She even delivered a low blow to Rollins toward the end of the match.

At that point, Lynch couldn’t stay backstage any longer. She ran to the ring and took out Evans.

YOU touch her man, YOU get the wrath of THE MAN!@BeckyLynchWWE is HERE to defend her boyfriend @WWERollins!!! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/OkoXXEc59o — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019

With Evans out of the picture, referee John Cone arrived as Rollins countered Corbin’s second End of Days attempt with a superkick followed by the Stomp. Cone then made the three-count to give Rollins the win.