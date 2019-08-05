Seth Rollins Vents About Negativity On Social Media

Seth Rollins recently did an interview with The Daily Star and talked about negativity on social media:

“Its funny because it’s not just wrestling, it’s not just WWE, that’s kind of how it is in the world. Twitter seems to be this cesspool of negativity where its so easy to focus on what you don’t like rather than what you do like. People seem to band around negativity, I don’t know if it’s one of those misery loves company type things.”

“Before it used to be you would hang out with three or four of your friends and talk about how you don’t like things, now you hang out with three or four hundred of your friends and talk about how you don’t like things. I don’t know, maybe you get more responses on negative tweets or whatever. It is frustrating.”

“I am coming from an era when we didn’t have social media, when I was a teenager it was before social media was a thing. It about is trying to adapt to that culture but not really understanding why we use it so much for negativity. Even things like petitioning for a Game of Thrones re-shoot on the final season, or complaining about The Little Mermaid being black. I just can’t wrap my head around it—maybe I am too old. I don’t think it’s a productive part of society when it’s so negative the whole time.”