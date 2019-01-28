Seth Rollins Wins Men’s Royal Rumble Match; Order Of Eliminations and Entrants

Seth Rollins won the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 35.

Rollins last eliminated Braun Strowman. The two competitors were perched precariously and battling on the ring apron.

Rollins pushed Strowman into the ring post, which stunned “The Monster Among Men.” A kick to the gut sent Strowman to one knee, which allowed Rollins to hit the Stomp. Strowman fell to the floor and Rollins booked his place in WrestleMania 35.

Order of entrants

Elias

Jeff Jarrett

Shinsuke Nakamura

Kurt Angle

Big E

Johnny Gargano (main roster in-ring debut)

Jinder Mahal

Samoa Joe

Curt Hawkins

Seth Rollins

Titus O’Neil

Kofi Kingston

Mustafa Ali

Dean Ambrose

No Way Jose

Drew McIntyre

Xavier Woods

Pete Dunne

Andrade

Apollo Crews

Aleister Black

Shelton Benjamin

Baron Corbin

Jeff Hardy

Rey Mysterio

Bobby Lashley

Braun Strowman

Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton

R-Truth, replaced by Nia Jax

Order of eliminations

Jarrett by Elias

Angle by Nakamura

Mahal by Gargano

Big E by Samoa Joe

Elias by Rollins

O’Neil by Hawkins

Hawkins by Joe

Nakamura by Ali

Gargano by Ambrose

Jose eliminated by Joe

Woods eliminated by McIntyre

Kingston eliminated by McIntyre

Ambrose by Black

Samoa Joe by Ali

Crews by Corbin

Black by Corbin

Dunne by McIntyre

Lashley by Rollins

Corbin by Strowman

Benjamin by Strowman

Hardy by Strowman

McIntyre by Ziggler

Ali eliminated by Jax

Jax eliminated by Mysterio

Mysterio by Orton

Orton by Andrade

Andrade by Strowman

Ziggler by Strowman

Strowman by Rollins