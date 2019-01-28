Seth Rollins Wins Men’s Royal Rumble Match; Order Of Eliminations and Entrants

Seth Rollins won the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble Match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 35.
Rollins last eliminated Braun Strowman. The two competitors were perched precariously and battling on the ring apron.
Rollins pushed Strowman into the ring post, which stunned “The Monster Among Men.” A kick to the gut sent Strowman to one knee, which allowed Rollins to hit the Stomp. Strowman fell to the floor and Rollins booked his place in WrestleMania 35.
#TheArchitect @WWERollins just STOMPED his way to @WrestleMania!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/9xPf0yFXWQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Order of entrants
Elias
Jeff Jarrett
Shinsuke Nakamura
Kurt Angle
Big E
Johnny Gargano (main roster in-ring debut)
Jinder Mahal
Samoa Joe
Curt Hawkins
Seth Rollins
Titus O’Neil
Kofi Kingston
Mustafa Ali
Dean Ambrose
No Way Jose
Drew McIntyre
Xavier Woods
Pete Dunne
Andrade
Apollo Crews
Aleister Black
Shelton Benjamin
Baron Corbin
Jeff Hardy
Rey Mysterio
Bobby Lashley
Braun Strowman
Dolph Ziggler
Randy Orton
R-Truth, replaced by Nia Jax
Order of eliminations
Jarrett by Elias
Angle by Nakamura
Mahal by Gargano
Big E by Samoa Joe
Elias by Rollins
O’Neil by Hawkins
Hawkins by Joe
Nakamura by Ali
Gargano by Ambrose
Jose eliminated by Joe
Woods eliminated by McIntyre
Kingston eliminated by McIntyre
Ambrose by Black
Samoa Joe by Ali
Crews by Corbin
Black by Corbin
Dunne by McIntyre
Lashley by Rollins
Corbin by Strowman
Benjamin by Strowman
Hardy by Strowman
McIntyre by Ziggler
Ali eliminated by Jax
Jax eliminated by Mysterio
Mysterio by Orton
Orton by Andrade
Andrade by Strowman
Ziggler by Strowman
Strowman by Rollins