In addition to Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and Bill Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler as previously mentioned, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the following matches are listed internally for WWE Summerslam:

The IIConics vs. Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose vs. Kairi Sane & Asuka

Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan

Drew McIntyre vs. Cedric Alexander