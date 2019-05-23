Several WWE Stars Reflect On The Death Of Owen Hart

With today being the 20-year anniversary of Owen Hart’s death, many WWE stars from the past and present reflected on his life and career:
“I thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. I thought of you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence as I often speak your name. ……. pic.twitter.com/X16msMJ2Cw
— Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 23, 2019
… All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping. I have you in my heart.” – Unknown pic.twitter.com/sWNzzdAY5b
— Bret Hart (@BretHart) May 23, 2019
20 years you’ve been missed— we love you, King of Harts🖤 pic.twitter.com/NLIVXNXAkM
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2019
Today marks 20 years since the passing of Owen Hart. In his memory, @TheRealXPac shares some funny stories about the ribs Owen used to pull.
We'll be sharing some all day.
Full Show: https://t.co/eUH4W6Ixx2#XPAC12360 pic.twitter.com/xYQg9LRf0r
— X-Pac 12360 (@xpac12360show) May 23, 2019
.@TheRealXPac on why he loved working with Owen Hart so much. 💚💗
FULL podcast:
YouTube: https://t.co/eUH4W6Ixx2
iTunes: https://t.co/mvgJHgLmlI
Spotify: https://t.co/ytaJJm10ZY#XPAC12360 pic.twitter.com/jf5zRFxLv2
— X-Pac 12360 (@xpac12360show) May 23, 2019
Today we're remembering the great #OwenHart who we lost 20 years ago.
From the @BustedOpenRadio Archive: @TheMarkHenry says Owen was more than just a friend, he was a teacher.https://t.co/YGs3jS1u2J
— SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 23, 2019
May 23, 1999. We not only lost a great wrestler but a great man. Owen Hart died in a tragic fall at the Kemper arena in Kansas City, MO. Gone but never forgotten. Pictured on the WWF Wrestle Vessel with @TheTerriRunnels, @dustinrhodes @JRsBBQ @steveaustinBSR @TripleH pic.twitter.com/ffcu3G5XEn
— Marc Mero (@MarcMero) May 23, 2019
We lost Owen Hart 20 years ago today. Long live the two-time slammy winning King of Harts. pic.twitter.com/LjZUsk16k5
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 23, 2019