Sin Cara Granted His Release From WWE

Jorge Arias aka Sin Cara announced on Twitter that he has been granted his release from WWE. Arias was at Combate Americas PPV last night and there has been talk about him doing announcing for the promotion.
Arias was the second person to portray the Sin Cara character after Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde left the company.
As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.
Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JLUJoJPBmR
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019