SmackDown Male and Female Superstars Added To WWE Royal Rumble Matches

Thirty male and felmale Superstars from Raw and SmackDown LIVE will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The male winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Universal Championship or WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. While the female winner will challenge for either the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

While backstage at Saturday night’s WWE live event in Greensboro, North Carolina, Jeff Hardy announced his entry into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville also announced their entry into the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Just down the road from The Hardy Complex, what better place than #WWEGreensboro for @JEFFHARDYBRAND to officially enter the #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/F8ovmuf1Fb — WWE (@WWE) January 6, 2019

The other confirmed male entrants are Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, and R-Truth (who earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with Carmella.)

The other confirmed female entrants are Natalya, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Carmella (who earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth).