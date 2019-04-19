SmackDown Star Out Of Action With A Concussion, Move To RAW Possibly Nixed

Sheamus is reportedly on the shelf after suffering a concussion.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sheamus is believed to have suffered the concussion on the April 9 episode of SmackDown LIVE. That was the last time he wrestled, as he teamed up with Cesaro and Drew McIntyre against The New Day.

Big E also suffered a torn meniscus in the match, according to WWE.com.

Sheamus also played a big role on the Raw after WrestleMania 35 as he and Cesaro teamed against WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

“The Celtic Warrior” was conspicuous by his absence Tuesday on SmackDown, as Cesaro offered to team with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev against Kingston, Xavier Woods and Kevin Owens without any mention of Sheamus.

Had Sheamus not gotten injured, it would appear that WWE had plans for The Bar to join Raw in the Superstar Shake-up. About an hour before the show started, PWInsider.com reported that they were backstage along with a few other wrestlers that got moved that night from SmackDown LIVE to Raw.