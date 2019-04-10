Speculation Regarding Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins’ Next Feuds

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on the person that will likely be Seth Rollins’ first challenger for the Universal Title:

“Seth’s program is going to end up being with Drew McIntyre, it looks like. There’s advertisements out for matches with Seth and Drew so that’s what it looks like the program is going to be.”

Meltzer also commented on what is next for Roman Reigns:

“It looks like Baron Corbin is being groomed for Roman Reigns, which least explains his win over Kurt [Angle].”

Both of these matches are being advertised for the Extreme Rules PPV in July but it’s possible that WWE could change the creative direction with next week’s Superstar Shakeup.