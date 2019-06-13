Spoiler Videos: Two WWE StarsReturn To NXT

Killian Dain and Apollo Crews appeared at Thursday night’s NXT TV tapings. Dain attacked Matt Riddle and Crews lost a match to Kushida.
Stay tuned for full spoilers.
Holy Shit!!!! Killian Dain returns to NXT and sends Matt Riddle straight through the entrance way!!! Oh and a Yowie Wowie chant broke out!!! #nxt #nxtfslive #wwe pic.twitter.com/I29euGc9jA
— Mr. Exxtra (@MrExxtra) June 13, 2019
He’s Back!!! Apollo Crews is back at NXT!!! #nxtfslive #nxt #wwe pic.twitter.com/mg2hHBBkai
— Mr. Exxtra (@MrExxtra) June 13, 2019