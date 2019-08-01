Spoiler: Major WWE Hall of Famer Returning For A Match At SummerSlam

Trish Stratus isn’t the only WWE Hall of Famer returning for a match at SummerSlam. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer, Goldberg will return as well..

Having previously reported that WWE’s announcement of Dolph Ziggler facing The Miz at SummerSlam is a “red herring” that wouldn’t actually happen, Meltzer followed up today by reporting that Goldberg is scheduled to face Ziggler on the show.

WWE has been teasing issues between Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famers in recent weeks. The most notable occurrence took place last week on SmackDown LIVE as Ziggler interrupted a “Miz TV” segment involving The Miz and Shawn Michaels. “The Showoff” laid out HBK with a superkick, which led some to speculate that a Ziggler vs. Michaels match could be in the cards. Meltzer, however, reported last week that there are no plans for them to wrestle.

Ziggler has taken frequent shots at Goldberg in passing over his poor performance against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in June. According to Meltzer, the idea is that the locker room is against Ziggler after his bristly comments towards Goldberg, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley, so Goldberg is coming in as a “John Wayne/badass old man movie character” to take care of him.

Goldberg indicated a return to the ring last month by saying on Twitter that the only thing he has left to accomplish “is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance.”

The only thing I need to accomplish is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance 🤬 https://t.co/2HH1Ax2cDO — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) July 2, 2019

A quick squash match at SummerSlam would seemingly be a good way to allow Goldberg to get redemption, much like The Undertaker did by teaming with Roman Reigns to beat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a strong match at WWE Extreme Rules.

You can listen to Meltzer discuss Goldberg facing Ziggler at SummerSlam in the video below.