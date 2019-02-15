Steve Austin Opens Up About Becky Lynch’s Character

In an interview with MMA Tonight, Steve Austin commented on Becky Lynch’s current character being compared to him:

“Well, I guess she is, if everybody is saying she is,” Austin said. “She does remind me a lot of myself. If you line up that women’s roster and you lineup that roster back in the day when I was still in the ring, and you said, ‘Hey, I need you to pick out my next breakout Superstar.’ I don’t think your gonna pick out Becky Lynch and I damn sure know you wouldn’t pick me out of that lineup.”

“She has willed herself, she has worked her ass off, “Lynch said. “Studied the game, she got hot, then been cooled off. She’s got a little bit of attitude behind her, got a little ticked off and said, ‘Hey man, I’m gonna be a star.’ Vince McMahon wants everybody there to be a star, he’s going to set you up and he’s going to give you opportunities. She’s made the most of the opportunities and when they tried to slam the door she just kicked the door down and burst right through it.”

“I’ve loved what she’s done, I love what she’s doing,” Austin said. “I like her swagger. And she’s the hottest thing going right now. She’s not a person who’s dwelling on this being the most athletic match in the world, she’s a great worker in the ring, but it’s character driven. ‘The Man’ I love this gimmick, if you’re a young lady, calling yourself ‘The Man’ just like Ric Flair used to be—’To be the man, you gotta beat the man’—but, this is a whole different entity with the way Becky presents it, and obviously, she’s a female, it’s an awesome gimmick and it’s money.”