In an interview with SI.com, Sting talked about how he would still like a match with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania:

“If there was a Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call. I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

“I think my career is done. I still think about the ‘Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”