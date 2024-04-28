2K Games Lifts Ban On Popular WWE 2K24 Content Creator, WWE 2K24 Patch News

WhatsTheStatus, a popular WWE 2K24 content creator, was recently banned and all of his creations were removed for unknown reasons. WhatsTheStatus received a ton of support from fans and 2K has lifted his ban effective immediately.

You can check out the full press release below:

Hello, WWE 2K community!

We’ve heard your voices and wanted to let you know we’ve met with Status and had a productive discussion, touching on stability concerns and performance issues related to some popular mods. As a result of this discourse, we are lifting Status’ ban, effective immediately, working with him to bring back some of his content which doesn’t cause stability issues, and moving forward with him towards a common understanding. We invite you all to move forward with us and continue to enjoy and celebrate the fun to be had in WWE 2K24. #FinishYourStory.

2K games also released the latest patch update for the WWE 2K24 video game, which you can check out below:

– Stability Improvements

– Addressed reported concerns of leaderboards not loading correctly within MyFACTION

– Addressed reported concerns related to setting the Ring Announcer to None when entering a Title Match

– Addressed reported concerns of auto complete preventing players in MyGM from booking SuperStars from different tag teams in the same match