Storyline Update On Shane McMahon And Kevin Owens

In an video published by WWE, Kevin Owens announced that Shane McMahon has banned him from appearing at WWE live events. However, Owens vowed to be at tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV.

There has been internet speculation about Owens interfering in the Roman Reigns/Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon/Drew McIntyre match. There has also been talk about the Kevin Owens storyline leading to Shane being phased out as a weekly television character.