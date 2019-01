During an interview with ABC 15 in Arizona, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan teased that superstars could be having special entrances at the Royal Rumble PPV:

“It’s an incredible stadium, and we were actually just talking about what the metamorphosis would look like. Right now the thought is that we come out of the dugout. We’ve never had a Royal Rumble at a baseball stadium before. I’m super psyched, I’ve never come out of a dugout to go to a wrestling show before, so I think it should be exciting.”