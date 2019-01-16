Taz Talks About AJ Styles Rumors and All Elite Wrestling’s Hype

During his recent podcast, former WWE Taz gave his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling:

“We can talk AEW all day, but for me, once I hear who’s hired behind-the-scenes, who’s going to run production, we know Billy Gunn is going to be backstage as a producer,” Taz said. “That’s a great get, Billy Gunn knows his s—, Billy Gunn is a great guy, a respected pro. I know Billy, I’ve worked with Billy, I think he’s great. That’s a great move, I’m sure Billy is excited and maybe there’s an opportunity there for Billy’s son, who’s also a wrestler. He’s going to be an excellent producer, so for Cody and The Bucks, that’s a great move, those type of people want to know as time goes on, who’s your director? Who’s your producer? Is it just The Bucks and Cody doing the creative, is there anybody else involved? Who’s your TV partner? We don’t know this yet, right? How long is the deal? What’s the penetration like?

“These are things that have to come out before I start saying, ‘Oh, this guy is going to jump to AEW.’ I understand you have a man with a family with a lot of money who can cut checks for anything they want. But there’s a lot more to having a successful wrestling company than having a gigantic bank book and a few men who know what they’re doing. You need other component to make it successful. I don’t want people to think I’m knocking AEW, I’m not, I’m just being honest. I think people, mostly fans, are getting ahead of themselves with this.”

“If AJ were go to AEW -if that were to happen, he’s going to need a lot of money,” Taz said. “I would assume that. He’d be right to want a lot of money, he’d be right to get a lot of money because he’s earned that.”