Tessa Blanchard Calls Out Former ECW Star

Tessa Blanchard, had some words for former ECW star The Sandman at the Wrestlecade event over the weekend. Sandman had allegedly told people backstage that women shouldn’t be headlining wrestling events.

Blanchard, who didn’t mention Sandman by name but rather as a former ECW star that drank beer, said that the comments are a “crock of horseshit.”

You can check out Blanchard’s comments below: