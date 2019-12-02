Tessa Blanchard Calls Out Former ECW Star

Tessa Blanchard, had some words for former ECW star The Sandman at the Wrestlecade event over the weekend. Sandman had allegedly told people backstage that women shouldn’t be headlining wrestling events.
Blanchard, who didn’t mention Sandman by name but rather as a former ECW star that drank beer, said that the comments are a “crock of horseshit.”
You can check out Blanchard’s comments below:
Hey remember that time The Sandman came up to four women about to main event to tell us that women main eventing is “wrong” and “any male wrestler with any sort of experience would agree”?
Was this in 1998?
No, it was tonight. December 2019.
— Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) December 1, 2019